Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 155,101 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 450,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 182,106 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000.

BATS:NUSC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. 38,126 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

