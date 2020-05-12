Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 475.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,398. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57.

