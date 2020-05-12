Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.01. 10,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,927. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.