Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.43% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 499.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000.

First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.62. 232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,112. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.39. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $64.31.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

