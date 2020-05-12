Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,280 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,011.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 102,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,687,000 after acquiring an additional 85,460 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 905.3% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,484 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 35,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,892,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $123.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,204. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $156.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.89.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

