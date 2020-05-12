Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.19% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,592,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of VNLA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,727. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.