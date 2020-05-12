Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,568 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $1,799,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,290,103.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,625 shares of company stock valued at $65,990,534. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.40. 2,721,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,982,740. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 913.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.