Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.49. 20,928,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,205,448. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

