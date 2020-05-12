Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,593,000 after buying an additional 8,644,581 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,090,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,300 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,555,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,352,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 357.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,850 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.10. 1,088,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,963,469. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.