Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 11,531 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,496,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,908,000 after buying an additional 549,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,171,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,755,000 after purchasing an additional 186,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,595,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,349,000 after purchasing an additional 480,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 85.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,036,000 after acquiring an additional 732,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 315,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,077. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.83. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.