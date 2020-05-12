Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,480 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 231.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.85. 49 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,481. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $115.36 and a 1 year high of $200.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

