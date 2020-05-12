Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,418 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,123,000 after buying an additional 193,016 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,688,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,063,000 after buying an additional 43,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 180,077 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.07. 25,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,696. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.72.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

