Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 38,503 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,503 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Roku by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Roku by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roku by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,199,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,539,954. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -151.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark started coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $1,598,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,372 shares of company stock worth $30,283,611 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

