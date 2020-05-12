Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 58,772 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,772 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,174,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,139,094. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

