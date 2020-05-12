Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. Sells 6,000 Shares

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE RGR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.74. 124,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.28. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $60.06.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

