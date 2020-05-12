Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $332,028,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $308,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,403.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,221.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,323.74. The stock has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

