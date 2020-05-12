Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up approximately 1.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.15% of Sun Communities worth $17,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Sun Communities by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,737,000 after buying an additional 1,274,104 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600,282 shares during the period. AEW Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,508,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 366,999 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.40.

SUI traded up $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.87. 722,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,022. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.