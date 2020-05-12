SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,752 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 137,492 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,772,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXC opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.79. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.84.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

