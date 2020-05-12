SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Shares Purchased by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,441 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,191 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 1.60% of SunCoke Energy worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,310,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 721,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 599,981 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,471,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,216,000 after buying an additional 312,081 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,067,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,573,000 after buying an additional 235,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

SXC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,385. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $295.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

