Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,480,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 9,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 82,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,581,000 after purchasing an additional 731,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 420,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.45. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.69.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

