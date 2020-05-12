Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

STG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,038. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.74. Sunlands Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

