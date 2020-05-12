Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.67 EPS

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SUN stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.78. Sunoco has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $34.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.71%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $204,061.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,179.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $47,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,023.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,505 shares of company stock valued at $491,861 over the last 90 days.

SUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

