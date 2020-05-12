SunTrust Banks Lowers Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $45.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 77.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATH. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. 186,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,053. Athene has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athene will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athene by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,598,000 after acquiring an additional 267,076 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Athene by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,900,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Athene by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,669,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Athene by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,206,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Athene by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after purchasing an additional 71,838 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.