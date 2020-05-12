SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $1.21 on Monday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,766,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 3,131.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

