SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get SUPERDRY PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEPGY opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $168.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $7.10.

About SUPERDRY PLC/ADR

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.