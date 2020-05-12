Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 542,600 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 653,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Superior Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.70.

Superior Energy Services stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. 3,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. Superior Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $2.18. The company had revenue of $336.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.33 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 83.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.