SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,543 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.25% of SVB Financial Group worth $564,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.07 and a 200-day moving average of $217.95. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,142 shares of company stock worth $1,663,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.93.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

