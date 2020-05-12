SVB Leerink Boosts Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target to $127.00

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XLRN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,782. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.77. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $107.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average is $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,438.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $539,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,731,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

