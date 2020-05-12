SVB Leerink Lowers Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target to $7.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Shares of Organogenesis stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. 2,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,579. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.05. Organogenesis has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member purchased 542,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $2,126,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 38,917 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 57,572 shares during the last quarter. 3.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

