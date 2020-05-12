SVB Leerink Upgrades CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) to “Outperform”

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.74.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $122.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.11.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 478,524 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. J. Goldman & Company purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 88,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

