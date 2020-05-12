Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Syneos Health worth $30,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. Syneos Health Inc has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $178,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Colvin bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

