SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.00-1.00 for the period.

SNX stock traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.65. The stock had a trading volume of 201,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,240. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.13. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.29.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total transaction of $357,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $3,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and have sold 5,936 shares worth $691,018. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

