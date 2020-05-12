Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.25. 19,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.57. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $166.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.