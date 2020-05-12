Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 603,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

Synopsys stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.58. The company had a trading volume of 848,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.51 and a 200-day moving average of $141.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.