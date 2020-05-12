Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce $1.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $5.50 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $460,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 273.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $22.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.07 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $6.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,950.42% and a negative return on equity of 80.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 23,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $209,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 371,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

