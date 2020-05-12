SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

