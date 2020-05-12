Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Short Interest Up 24.2% in April

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Systemax during the first quarter valued at $2,538,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in Systemax by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 76,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Systemax during the fourth quarter valued at $1,427,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Systemax by 22.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 287,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Systemax by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 37,767 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SYX stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 4,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,186. Systemax has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $733.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Systemax had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Systemax will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

