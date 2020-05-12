T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Citigroup

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DIAM Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 186,903 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 780,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 210,809 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 149,844 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 915,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,674,000 after purchasing an additional 73,937 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

