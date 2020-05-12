TaaS Market Cap Achieves $9.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 157.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded up 122.6% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00013797 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, CoinExchange and HitBTC. TaaS has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and approximately $1,992.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02155813 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00089971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00174789 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS’s launch date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.