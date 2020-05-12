TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Update

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the April 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of TTWO opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $99.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,474 shares of company stock worth $26,248,029 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 28,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush cut their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

