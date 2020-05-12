Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the April 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 40.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 592,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

TALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $787.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 3.27. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

