TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 312.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRKR. Piper Sandler lowered TapImmune from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

MRKR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 641,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,048. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TapImmune has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.64.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that TapImmune will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TapImmune during the 4th quarter worth about $27,750,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TapImmune by 68.4% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 45,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TapImmune in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TapImmune during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

