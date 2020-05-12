Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Short Interest Down 19.4% in April

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the April 15th total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:TCO traded down $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $39.66. 278,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,277. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCO. Citigroup upped their target price on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $20,473,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 549.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 568,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 480,544 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 1,300.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 452,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,952,000 after buying an additional 420,228 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,440,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 53.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after buying an additional 259,640 shares in the last quarter.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

