TCW Group Inc. Acquires 5,124 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hain Celestial Group worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Christopher J. Boever acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,881. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

