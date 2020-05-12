TCW Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000. TCW Group Inc. owned 1.82% of Hibbett Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,831 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $5,693,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 124,292 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $8,144,000.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP William G. Quinn purchased 4,956 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $48,816.60. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Randall Humphrey purchased 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,456 shares of company stock worth $235,892. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

