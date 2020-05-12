TCW Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,308,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000. TCW Group Inc. owned about 4.15% of Five Star Senior Living at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FVE. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

FVE stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. Five Star Senior Living Inc has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.28. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $348.87 million during the quarter.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

