TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,232 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,148 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 713,705 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

