TCW Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,857 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Popular worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 237,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Popular by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.28. Popular Inc has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.00). Popular had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPOP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.