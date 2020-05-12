TCW Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Manitowoc worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after buying an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 676,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 122,801 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $7,498,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTW opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $313.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.00. Manitowoc Company Inc has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.73 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 3.75%. Manitowoc’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at $672,523.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

