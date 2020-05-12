TCW Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 194.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,361 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after buying an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after buying an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

